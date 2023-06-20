Real Madrid and Manchester United will compete for Inter defender

"Real Madrid" and "Manchester United" are showing interest in Inter defender and Italian national team player Federico Dimarco, according to The Independent.

According to the source, both Spanish and English clubs are considering the option of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. The performance of the Italian player has caught the attention of Manchester United's head coach, Erik ten Hag. "Real Madrid" is also interested in strengthening the left-back position.

In the current season, 25-year-old Dimarco has played 50 matches in all competitions for "Inter," scoring six goals and providing 10 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.