EN RU
Main News Real Madrid and Manchester United will compete for Inter defender

Real Madrid and Manchester United will compete for Inter defender

Football news Today, 14:30
Real Madrid and Manchester United will compete for Inter defender Photo: Instagram Federico Dimarco / Unknown

"Real Madrid" and "Manchester United" are showing interest in Inter defender and Italian national team player Federico Dimarco, according to The Independent.

According to the source, both Spanish and English clubs are considering the option of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. The performance of the Italian player has caught the attention of Manchester United's head coach, Erik ten Hag. "Real Madrid" is also interested in strengthening the left-back position.

In the current season, 25-year-old Dimarco has played 50 matches in all competitions for "Inter," scoring six goals and providing 10 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Manchester United Inter Premier League England Serie A Italy LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Crushing victory for England, hard-fought successes for France and Ukraine: Euro 2024 qualifying Football news Yesterday, 17:05 Crushing victory for England, hard-fought successes for France and Ukraine: Euro 2024 qualifying
England win 7-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier Football news Yesterday, 16:43 England win 7-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier
Argentina without Messi won a landslide victory in a friendly match Football news Yesterday, 15:17 Argentina without Messi won a landslide victory in a friendly match
Ukraine scores toughest victory over Euro 2024 qualifier outsider Football news Yesterday, 14:04 Ukraine scores toughest victory over Euro 2024 qualifier outsider
Ancelotti agrees to coach Brazil Football news Yesterday, 13:33 Ancelotti agrees to coach Brazil
Porto wants to buy the striker of the national team of Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 04:00 Porto wants to buy the striker of the national team of Ukraine
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:42 AC Milan want to buy former Bayern defender Football news Today, 16:30 Juventus are trying to keep the French midfielder Football news Today, 16:15 Saudi club ready to pay big money for Son Heung-min Football news Today, 15:55 The Czech Republic won a crushing victory over Montenegro Football news Today, 15:42 Malaysia national football team won 10-0 Football news Today, 15:30 "Dynamo" Kyiv has returned two talented Ukrainians Football news Today, 15:15 Lazio tell Juventus and Inter the price for Milinkovic-Savic Football news Today, 14:55 Refused idol: Bellingham took an important step for Real Madrid Football news Today, 14:42 Brighton intercept Manchester United transfer target Football news Today, 14:30 Real Madrid and Manchester United will compete for Inter defender
Sport Predictions
Football Today Uruguay vs Cuba predictions and betting tips on June 21, 2023 Football Today Costa Rica vs Ecuador predictions and betting tips on June 21, 2023 Football Today Bolivia vs Chile predictions and betting tips on June 21, 2023 Football 21 june 2023 Belgium vs Netherlands predictions and betting tips on June 21, 2023 Football 22 june 2023 Norway vs Switzerland predictions and betting tips on June 22, 2023 Football 22 june 2023 Czech Republic vs England predictions and betting tips on June 22, 2023 Football 22 june 2023 Germany vs Israel predictions and betting tips on June 22, 2023 Football 22 june 2023 France vs Italy predictions and betting tips on June 22, 2023