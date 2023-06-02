"Real" is interested in buying the midfielder from the German national team

Real Madrid is showing specific interest in the midfielder of Chelsea and the German national team, Kai Havertz, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter account.

According to the source, the Spanish club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. The performance of the German midfielder has impressed Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti. Chelsea may be willing to sell the 23-year-old player, but at a high price.

Havertz joined Chelsea in September 2020 from Bayer Leverkusen for a transfer fee of 80 million euros. In the current season, he has played 47 matches in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2025.

