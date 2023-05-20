Real has no intention of buying the star from PSG

According to the portal Goal, Real Madrid has no intention of signing midfielder Marco Verratti from PSG in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The source notes that Real Madrid currently has enough players in the midfield position.

Additionally, the club is focusing on the potential transfer of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

Marco Verratti has been playing for PSG since 2012, having appeared in 413 matches for the team, scoring 11 goals and providing 61 assists.