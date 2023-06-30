RB Leipzig has rented a young Liverpool talent

Liverpool's young midfielder Fabio Carvalho has moved to German RB Leipzig.

It is reported on the official website of the German club.

The 20-year-old Portuguese midfielder joined the Bulls on loan.

The agreement of the parties will be valid until the end of next season. It should be noted that the agreement does not include the option of further purchase.

He moved to Liverpool from London club Fulham for 5,9 million euros last summer.

Last season he played 13 games and scored two goals.