RB Leipzig complete record transfer

The press office of RB Leipzig has announced on their official website the transfer of forward Lois Openda from RC Lens and the Belgium national team.

The transfer fee amounted to €43 million and could increase by an additional €6 million through bonuses. This transfer represents a record-breaking deal in the history of the German club. The 23-year-old player has signed a contract with RB Leipzig that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Openda has been playing for RC Lens since 2022. He joined the French club from Club Brugge in Belgium, with a transfer fee of €11.8 million. In total, the forward has played 42 matches for Lens in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing four assists. He has previously played on loan for Vitesse. With Club Brugge, Openda won the Belgian championship in the 2019/2020 season and the Belgian Super Cup in 2018.

Since 2022, Openda has been representing the Belgium national team. He has played nine matches for the Belgian national team and scored two goals.

RB Leipzig finished in third place in the German league last season, securing a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.