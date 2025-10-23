Rayo Vallecano player scores latest European goal in 16 years

Defender snatches draw in the 13th minute of stoppage time

In the match against Swedish side Häcken, Rayo Vallecano’s Romanian defender Andrei Rațiu converted a penalty in the 102nd minute and 35th second, salvaging a crucial point for the Spanish club.

Details: This goal made history as the latest goal scored in a major European tournament since 2009.

102' 35'' - Rayo Vallecano's Ratiu 🇹🇩, vs Häcken, has scored the latest goal in any major European competition since at least 2009 (102'35''). Penalty#Rayo⚡#ConferenceLeague pic.twitter.com/R2sLNZGBoW — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 23, 2025

This astonishingly late goal capped off a dramatic contest. Thanks to Rațiu’s clinical finish, Rayo Vallecano managed to secure a draw against their Swedish opponents.

