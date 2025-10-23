Rayo Vallecano player scores latest European goal in 16 years
Defender snatches draw in the 13th minute of stoppage time
Football news Today, 15:22Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
In the match against Swedish side Häcken, Rayo Vallecano’s Romanian defender Andrei Rațiu converted a penalty in the 102nd minute and 35th second, salvaging a crucial point for the Spanish club.
Details: This goal made history as the latest goal scored in a major European tournament since 2009.
This astonishingly late goal capped off a dramatic contest. Thanks to Rațiu’s clinical finish, Rayo Vallecano managed to secure a draw against their Swedish opponents.
