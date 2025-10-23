ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Rayo Vallecano player scores latest European goal in 16 years

Rayo Vallecano player scores latest European goal in 16 years

Defender snatches draw in the 13th minute of stoppage time
Football news Today, 15:22
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Rayo Vallecano player scores latest goal in European competitions in 16 years https://x.com/AntwiLover06/status/1978066724109861063

In the match against Swedish side Häcken, Rayo Vallecano’s Romanian defender Andrei Rațiu converted a penalty in the 102nd minute and 35th second, salvaging a crucial point for the Spanish club.

Details: This goal made history as the latest goal scored in a major European tournament since 2009.

This astonishingly late goal capped off a dramatic contest. Thanks to Rațiu’s clinical finish, Rayo Vallecano managed to secure a draw against their Swedish opponents.

Reminder: Edin Džeko made history in the Conference League as the oldest goalscorer in the tournament.

Related teams and leagues
Haecken Haecken Schedule Haecken News Haecken Transfers
Rayo Vallecano Rayo Vallecano Schedule Rayo Vallecano News Rayo Vallecano Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
Related Tournament News
Not meant to be! Conference League match between Rijeka and Sparta completely called off Football news Today, 16:20 Not meant to be! Conference League match between Rijeka and Sparta completely called off
Edin Džeko makes Conference League history! The Bosnian becomes the oldest goalscorer in the competition Football news Today, 14:51 Edin Džeko makes Conference League history! The Bosnian becomes the oldest goalscorer in the competition
Conference League match between Rijeka and Sparta suspended due to rain Football news Today, 13:17 Conference League match between Rijeka and Sparta suspended due to rain
Europa League clash between two Dutch clubs rescheduled — here’s why Football news Today, 07:33 Europa League clash between two Dutch clubs rescheduled — here’s why
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores