Edin Džeko makes Conference League history! The Bosnian becomes the oldest goalscorer in the competition

Age is no barrier for the Bosnian striker

The Bosnian forward made his mark in the 48th minute of the second-round clash against Rapid Vienna, opening the scoring and propelling his team to a crucial victory—an achievement that etched his name into the history books.

Details: The 39-year-old Fiorentina striker Edin Džeko set a new milestone, becoming the oldest goalscorer in the history of the Conference League.

🚨🇧🇦 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Edin Džeko (39) makes history! He is now the OLDEST goalscorer in Conference League history. ✨✅ pic.twitter.com/3cuhDgmhcI — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) October 23, 2025

This season, the veteran striker has featured in 11 matches for his club across all competitions, finding the net twice.

