ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Edin Džeko makes Conference League history! The Bosnian becomes the oldest goalscorer in the competition

Edin Džeko makes Conference League history! The Bosnian becomes the oldest goalscorer in the competition

Age is no barrier for the Bosnian striker
Football news Today, 14:51
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Edin Džeko makes Conference League history! The Bosnian becomes the oldest goalscorer in the competition https://x.com/TMtr_news/status/1981426109460672795

The Bosnian forward made his mark in the 48th minute of the second-round clash against Rapid Vienna, opening the scoring and propelling his team to a crucial victory—an achievement that etched his name into the history books.

Details: The 39-year-old Fiorentina striker Edin Džeko set a new milestone, becoming the oldest goalscorer in the history of the Conference League.

This season, the veteran striker has featured in 11 matches for his club across all competitions, finding the net twice.

Reminder: The Conference League match between Rijeka and Sparta has been postponed due to rain

Related teams and leagues
Rapid Wien Rapid Wien Schedule Rapid Wien News Rapid Wien Transfers
Fiorentina Fiorentina Schedule Fiorentina News Fiorentina Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
Related Tournament News
Not meant to be! Conference League match between Rijeka and Sparta completely called off Football news Today, 16:20 Not meant to be! Conference League match between Rijeka and Sparta completely called off
Rayo Vallecano player scores latest goal in European competitions in 16 years Football news Today, 15:22 Rayo Vallecano player scores latest European goal in 16 years
Conference League match between Rijeka and Sparta suspended due to rain Football news Today, 13:17 Conference League match between Rijeka and Sparta suspended due to rain
Europa League clash between two Dutch clubs rescheduled — here’s why Football news Today, 07:33 Europa League clash between two Dutch clubs rescheduled — here’s why
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores