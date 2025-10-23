Edin Džeko makes Conference League history! The Bosnian becomes the oldest goalscorer in the competition
Age is no barrier for the Bosnian striker
Football news Today, 14:51Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The Bosnian forward made his mark in the 48th minute of the second-round clash against Rapid Vienna, opening the scoring and propelling his team to a crucial victory—an achievement that etched his name into the history books.
Details: The 39-year-old Fiorentina striker Edin Džeko set a new milestone, becoming the oldest goalscorer in the history of the Conference League.
This season, the veteran striker has featured in 11 matches for his club across all competitions, finding the net twice.
