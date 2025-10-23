Conference League match between Rijeka and Sparta suspended due to rain

Weather once again makes its mark.

Under these conditions, continuing the match was simply impossible.

Details: Today in the Croatian city of Rijeka at Stadion HNK Rijeka, the second round of the Conference League kicked off with a clash between local side Rijeka and Czech club Sparta. However, the match was halted in the 14th minute of the first half due to heavy rain, which rendered the pitch unplayable.

At the time of the stoppage, the score remained 0-0. Rijeka had found the net in the 9th minute, but the goal was disallowed after Toni Fruk was ruled offside.

According to reports, the game will resume once the weather improves and excess water is cleared from the pitch.

Can Sparta Prague do it on a cold rainy night in Rijeka?#UECL #RJKSPA pic.twitter.com/scE4ZKZswp — Croatian Football (@CroatiaFooty) October 23, 2025

