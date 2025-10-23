ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Conference League match between Rijeka and Sparta suspended due to rain

Conference League match between Rijeka and Sparta suspended due to rain

Weather once again makes its mark.
Football news Today, 13:17
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Conference League match between Rijeka and Sparta suspended due to rain https://x.com/CroatiaFooty

Under these conditions, continuing the match was simply impossible.

Details: Today in the Croatian city of Rijeka at Stadion HNK Rijeka, the second round of the Conference League kicked off with a clash between local side Rijeka and Czech club Sparta. However, the match was halted in the 14th minute of the first half due to heavy rain, which rendered the pitch unplayable.

At the time of the stoppage, the score remained 0-0. Rijeka had found the net in the 9th minute, but the goal was disallowed after Toni Fruk was ruled offside.

According to reports, the game will resume once the weather improves and excess water is cleared from the pitch.

Reminder: All players from different clubs. UEFA unveils Team of the Week after Champions League matchday 3

Related teams and leagues
Rijeka Rijeka Schedule Rijeka News Rijeka Transfers
Sparta Prague Sparta Prague Schedule Sparta Prague News Sparta Prague Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
Related Tournament News
Edin Džeko makes Conference League history! The Bosnian becomes the oldest goalscorer in the competition Football news Today, 14:51 Edin Džeko makes Conference League history! The Bosnian becomes the oldest goalscorer in the competition
Europa League clash between two Dutch clubs rescheduled — here’s why Football news Today, 07:33 Europa League clash between two Dutch clubs rescheduled — here’s why
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores