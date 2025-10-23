Not meant to be! Conference League match between Rijeka and Sparta completely called off

Weather conditions prevented the teams from finishing the match.

The relentless rain left the referee with no choice but to make a drastic call.

Details: The second-round Conference League clash between Rijeka and Sparta was interrupted for the second time, but this time the match was fully abandoned due to heavy rain.

At the start of the second half, referee Robert Jones decided to end the match early as the severe weather made it impossible for the players to perform at a competitive level.

At the moment of suspension, the score was locked at 0-0. Reports indicate the fixture will be rescheduled, but no new date or replay format has been announced yet.

Earlier in the first half, the match was already halted due to rain, but play soon resumed—however, after the second stoppage, there was no way back.

RIJEKA - SPARTA HAS BEEN CANCELLED! pic.twitter.com/lDEDLAh2YV — Croatian Football (@CroatiaFooty) October 23, 2025

