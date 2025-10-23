ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Not meant to be! Conference League match between Rijeka and Sparta completely called off

Not meant to be! Conference League match between Rijeka and Sparta completely called off

Weather conditions prevented the teams from finishing the match.
Football news Today, 16:20
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Not meant to be! Conference League match between Rijeka and Sparta completely called off https://x.com/CroatiaFooty

The relentless rain left the referee with no choice but to make a drastic call.

Details: The second-round Conference League clash between Rijeka and Sparta was interrupted for the second time, but this time the match was fully abandoned due to heavy rain.

At the start of the second half, referee Robert Jones decided to end the match early as the severe weather made it impossible for the players to perform at a competitive level.

At the moment of suspension, the score was locked at 0-0. Reports indicate the fixture will be rescheduled, but no new date or replay format has been announced yet.

Earlier in the first half, the match was already halted due to rain, but play soon resumed—however, after the second stoppage, there was no way back.

Reminder: Conference League match between Rijeka and Sparta suspended due to rain

Related teams and leagues
Rijeka Rijeka Schedule Rijeka News Rijeka Transfers
Sparta Prague Sparta Prague Schedule Sparta Prague News Sparta Prague Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
Related Game News
Conference League match between Rijeka and Sparta suspended due to rain Football news Today, 13:17 Conference League match between Rijeka and Sparta suspended due to rain
Related Tournament News
Rayo Vallecano player scores latest goal in European competitions in 16 years Football news Today, 15:22 Rayo Vallecano player scores latest European goal in 16 years
Edin Džeko makes Conference League history! The Bosnian becomes the oldest goalscorer in the competition Football news Today, 14:51 Edin Džeko makes Conference League history! The Bosnian becomes the oldest goalscorer in the competition
Europa League clash between two Dutch clubs rescheduled — here’s why Football news Today, 07:33 Europa League clash between two Dutch clubs rescheduled — here’s why
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores