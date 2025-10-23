ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news All players from different clubs. UEFA unveils Team of the Week after Champions League matchday 3

All players from different clubs. UEFA unveils Team of the Week after Champions League matchday 3

The best players of the week assembled
Football news Today, 12:46
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
All players from different clubs. UEFA unveils Team of the Week after Champions League matchday 3 https://x.com/eurofootcom/status/1636687492668686337

The official UEFA website has revealed the symbolic Team of the Week following the third round of the Champions League group stage. The squad features representatives from 11 different clubs.

Details: The Team of the Week includes Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. The defensive line features Nuno Mendes, Gabriel, Virgil van Dijk, and Denzel Dumfries. In midfield: Fermin Lopez, Felix Nmecha, and Lennart Carl. Leading the attack are Anthony Gordon, Gorka Guruzeta, and Dennis Man.

Recall: Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez was named the Champions League Player of the Week.

Related teams and leagues
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Tournament News
Curtis Jones of Liverpool passes the ball during the Premier League match Football news Today, 10:57 Historic night! Curtis Jones sets new record in Liverpool history
A beautiful gesture! Eintracht includes Diogo Jota in Liverpool's squad for Champions League match Football news Today, 10:04 A beautiful gesture! Eintracht includes Diogo Jota in Liverpool's squad for Champions League match
Deserved! Fermín López named Champions League player of the week Football news Today, 09:39 Deserved! Fermín López named Champions League player of the week
Loss for Liverpool. Alexander Isak injured and substituted in match against Eintracht Football news Yesterday, 17:39 Loss for Liverpool. Alexander Isak injured and substituted in match against Eintracht
It was bound to happen... Mbappé's scoring streak ends against Juventus Football news Yesterday, 17:13 It was bound to happen... Mbappé's scoring streak ends against Juventus
Remarkable youth. Chelsea rewrite UEFA Champions League history Football news Yesterday, 16:59 Remarkable youth. Chelsea rewrite UEFA Champions League history
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores