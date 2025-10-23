All players from different clubs. UEFA unveils Team of the Week after Champions League matchday 3

The best players of the week assembled

The official UEFA website has revealed the symbolic Team of the Week following the third round of the Champions League group stage. The squad features representatives from 11 different clubs.

Details: The Team of the Week includes Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. The defensive line features Nuno Mendes, Gabriel, Virgil van Dijk, and Denzel Dumfries. In midfield: Fermin Lopez, Felix Nmecha, and Lennart Carl. Leading the attack are Anthony Gordon, Gorka Guruzeta, and Dennis Man.

Recall: Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez was named the Champions League Player of the Week.