Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.7 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On October 23, 2025, in the third round of the UEFA Europa League group stage, Celta Vigo will host Nice. The match is scheduled to kick off at 18:45 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Celta Vigo

Celta are going through a difficult period, as the start of their season has clearly not gone according to plan. In 11 matches across all competitions, the team has managed to win only once, in Europa League, and are still searching for their first victory in La Liga.

After nine rounds of La Liga, Celta’s record looks quite unusual, with seven draws and two defeats. All seven draws finished 1–1. As a result, the Galician side currently sit 17th in the standings. However, Celta’s home form has been more stable. After losing their opening home match against Getafe, the team have remained unbeaten in their next six home fixtures across all competitions.

In the Europa League, Celta began their campaign with an away defeat to Stuttgart, but responded in the second round with their only win of the season so far — a 3–1 home victory over Greek side PAOK.

Nice

Nice also look far from convincing at the start of the season, much like their upcoming opponent. In the last Ligue 1 round, the team finally managed to return to winning ways, beating Lyon 3–2 and ending a negative run of five winless matches. That victory became Nice’s third in the league this season. The team currently sit 10th in the standings with 11 points, trailing the leader by seven.

In the Europa League, Nice are yet to earn a single point. Both of their opening matches — at home against Roma and away to Fenerbahce — ended in 1–2 defeats.

Nice have conceded goals in each of their last six matches across all competitions, and in nine of ten games this season overall. At the same time, the team have scored in every match played this season.

Probable Lineups

Celta Vigo: Radu, Alonso, Starfelt, Javi Rodriguez, Mingueza, Beltran, Damian Rodriguez, Carreira, Jutglà, Iglesias, Aspas

Radu, Alonso, Starfelt, Javi Rodriguez, Mingueza, Beltran, Damian Rodriguez, Carreira, Jutglà, Iglesias, Aspas Nice: Diouf, Mendy, Oppong, Dante, Bard, Vanhoutte, Boudaoui, Clauss, Boga, Kevin Carlos, Diop

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Celta have failed to win 10 of their last 11 matches.

In Celta’s last 10 matches, both teams scored.

Celta conceded first in 4 of their last 5 matches.

Nice have failed to win 5 of their last 6 matches.

Both teams scored in 8 of Nice’s last 9 matches.

Over 2.5 goals were scored in 5 of Nice’s last 6 matches.

Nice have lost 4 of their last 5 away matches.

This will be the first-ever official meeting between Celta Vigo and Nice.

Celta Vigo — Nice Prediction

We can expect a competitive and evenly matched game between two teams that have not started the season confidently. This fixture is important for both sides in terms of team morale and their future prospects in the tournament. Celta have solid home statistics, but their number of victories remains limited. Nice, in turn, also cannot boast many wins, but the team consistently score and also regularly concede. Considering the recent performances of both sides, an open and attacking game with scoring opportunities at both ends appears likely. My bet for this match is Both Teams to Score at odds of 1.7.