PSV may be strengthened by the Belgian from AC Milan

Эйндховен's PSV is showing interest in midfielder Charles De Ketelaere from Milan and the Belgian national team, according to Calciomercato.

According to the source, the Dutch club could acquire the player in the summer transfer window. The coaching staff of PSV sees the Belgian as a potential replacement for winger Xavi Simons, who is expected to move to Paris Saint-Germain in the near future. Milan may consider selling the player for approximately €30 million.

22-year-old De Ketelaere has been playing for Milan since 2022. He joined the Italian club from Club Brugge. The transfer fee was €35.5 million. De Ketelaere has played a total of 40 matches for Milan in all competitions, scoring no goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027.

De Ketelaere has been playing for the Belgian national team since 2020. He has participated in 12 matches and scored one goal.

In the previous season, PSV finished second in the Eredivisie table, while Milan secured fourth place in the Serie A.