PSG will pay 100 million euros for the forward

PSG will pay 100 million euros for the forward

Football news Today, 04:00
PSG will pay 100 million euros for the forward Photo: Atalanta Twitter

French champions PSG are also interested in signing 20-year-old Danish striker Rasmus Heylund from Atalanta.

According to The Athletic, the Italian club are ready to sell their leader, but at an acceptable price.

The source notes that Atalanta are demanding 100 million euros for the young player, which could alienate a lot of potential buyers.

Despite this price, Manchester United is the main competitor for the Dane. The source writes that "MJ" has already reached a personal agreement with the player.

Despite this, the English club offers only 70 million euros and does not agree to pay the required amount Atalanta. This can be used by PSG, which is ready to meet the demands of the Italian club.

Last season Heilunda played 34 matches for Atalanta, in which he scored 10 goals and gave two assists.

He moved to Italy at the end of August. At the start of last season, he played eight games for Sturm Graz and scored six goals.

Ponomarenko Yurij
