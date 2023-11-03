PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf

PSG hosted Montpellier at their home ground as part of the 11th round of Ligue 1.

The Parisians initiated the match with a splendid start. In the tenth minute, Li Kang In, with an assist from Hakimi, broke the deadlock and propelled PSG into the lead. The hosts continued to exert their dominance on the football field and played resolutely in defense.

At the outset of the second half, the Parisians found the net once more. Zaïr-Emery doubled their advantage in the 58th minute. Eight minutes later, Vitinha extended the lead, scoring the third goal. PSG maintained confident control of the match and calmly secured a commanding victory.

Ligue 1. 11th Round

PSG - Montpellier - 3:0

Goals: 1:0 - 10 Li Kang In, 2:0 - 58 Zaïr-Emery, 3:0 - 66 Vitinha