PSG respond to Luis Enrique sacking rumors

PSG did not remain silent and commented on rumors that Spanish coach Luis Enrique could step down as head coach of the club a month after his appointment.

As journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on his Twitter, the club does not confirm such information.

"These rumors are not only ridiculous, but absolutely inappropriate," the journalist quoted an unnamed representative of the French champion as saying.

Earlier, the media reported that the Spanish head coach could leave the club due to an uncertain situation with striker Kylian Mbappe.

The coach has been hinted that even if the team leader is not sold in this summer transfer window, Enrique may not count on him for next season's matches. This decision was made by the club's management and it will remain unchanged.

Recall that the Spaniard led the Parisians in July 2023.

The French championship will start on August 11. PSG will play their first match on August 12 against Lorient.