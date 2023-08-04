RU RU
Main News PSG respond to Luis Enrique sacking rumors

PSG respond to Luis Enrique sacking rumors

Football news Today, 04:00
PSG respond to Luis Enrique sacking rumors Photo: Barcelona Twitter

PSG did not remain silent and commented on rumors that Spanish coach Luis Enrique could step down as head coach of the club a month after his appointment.

As journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on his Twitter, the club does not confirm such information.

"These rumors are not only ridiculous, but absolutely inappropriate," the journalist quoted an unnamed representative of the French champion as saying.

Earlier, the media reported that the Spanish head coach could leave the club due to an uncertain situation with striker Kylian Mbappe.

The coach has been hinted that even if the team leader is not sold in this summer transfer window, Enrique may not count on him for next season's matches. This decision was made by the club's management and it will remain unchanged.

Recall that the Spaniard led the Parisians in July 2023.

The French championship will start on August 11. PSG will play their first match on August 12 against Lorient.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Chelsea sign France defender Football news Today, 05:44 Chelsea sign France defender
Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification
Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs Football news Yesterday, 13:15 Cristiano Ronaldo's goal sends Al Nasr into the Arab Champions Cup playoffs
Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football Football news 02 aug 2023, 12:48 Gianluigi Buffon announces his retirement from football
Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine Football news 02 aug 2023, 12:31 Shakhtar missed the victory in the away match of the championship of Ukraine
"Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League Football news 01 aug 2023, 15:34 "Dnepr-1" failed to get into the Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:44 Chelsea sign France defender Football news Today, 05:00 President of Marseille spoke about the Ukrainian Malinovsky Football news Today, 04:00 PSG respond to Luis Enrique sacking rumors Football news Today, 03:00 Arteta told when Zinchenko will return to the game Football news Yesterday, 22:53 Klopp almost lashed out at Liverpool fans Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Barcelona may sign top defender Football news Yesterday, 16:27 AC Milan could buy experienced Barcelona defender Football news Yesterday, 16:20 PSG head coach may leave the club just a month after the appointment Football news Yesterday, 16:15 "Vorskla" in disgrace flew out of the League of Conferences
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hertha vs Wehen predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football Today Feyenoord vs PSV predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football Today Standard Liège vs Royal Union predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton predictions and betting tips on August 4, 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Daegu vs Ulsan Hyundai 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Elversberg vs Hansa 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Bristol City vs Preston North End 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Genk vs Eupen 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Watford vs QPR 5 August 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Prediction for Middlesbrough vs Millwall 5 August 2023