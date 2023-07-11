PSG refuses to buy Spanish talent

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will not be pursuing the signing of Celta Vigo midfielder and Spain U-21 international Gabriel Veiga, according to Le10sport.

According to the source, the new head coach of the French club, Luis Enrique, is not interested in the player's services. As a result, PSG has withdrawn from the race for the Spanish midfielder.

Earlier reports suggested that Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea were interested in the 21-year-old Veiga. He is also on the radar of Real Madrid and Barcelona. The release clause in the player's contract is set at 40 million euros.

Veiga is a product of Celta Vigo's youth academy. He has made a total of 55 appearances for the Spanish club in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists. His contract with Celta Vigo is valid until the summer of 2026.

It is worth noting that PSG has already made several midfield signings this summer, including Manuel Ugarte for 60 million euros, Lee Kang-in for 22 million euros, and Lucas Hernandez for 45 million euros. They have also exercised the option to buy forward Hugues Ekotou from Le Havre for 28.5 million euros. Additionally, PSG acquired defender Martin Škriniar and midfielder Marco Asensio on free transfers.