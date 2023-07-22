PSG receive Kylian Mbappe offer

According to L'Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain forward and French national team player Kylian Mbappe may move to Saudi Arabia.

As per the source, one of the Saudi clubs has made an offer to purchase the footballer in the upcoming summer transfer window. While PSG is ready to sell the striker, Mbappe himself is not keen on the move.

Earlier, it was reported that the French club might propose a 10-year contract to the player, with a total value of one billion euros. This could increase Mbappe's annual salary to 100 million euros.

Recall that Mbappe is not interested in extending his contract with PSG, which is valid until the summer of 2024. However, he is prepared to fulfill his current contract to the end to receive 60 million euros in salary and an additional 90 million euros as a loyalty bonus.

The 24-year-old Mbappe has been playing for PSG since 2017, transferring from "Monaco" for a fee of 180 million euros. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Since 2017, Mbappe has represented the French national team, participating in 70 matches, scoring 40 goals, and providing 24 assists. He was part of the French squad that won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and finished as the runners-up in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.