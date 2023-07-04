PSG ready to pay €80m for French striker

EN RU
Football news Today, 15:29
Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt and France striker Randal Colo-Mouani, according to Bild.

According to the source, the French club wants to buy a footballer in the summer transfer window and is ready to pay about 80 million euros for him. However, even such a large amount may not be enough, as the German club estimates the Frenchman at 80 million euros.

Earlier it was reported that the player is also interested in Bayern.

Last season, 24-year-old Colo-Mouani made 46 appearances for Eintracht in all competitions, scoring 23 goals and providing 17 assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027. He played nine matches for the French national team, scored one goal and gave one assist.

PSG last season became the champion of France and won a direct ticket to the group stage of the Champions League. The French club will be placed in the first pot in the draw. Eintracht finished in seventh place in the German championship and won a ticket to the Conference League.

