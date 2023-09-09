PSG president spoke about the possible participation of Arabian clubs in the Champions League

President of the Paris Saint-Germain football club Nasser Al-Khelaifi assessed the likelihood that clubs from Saudi Arabia could be invited to participate in the Champions League.

According to the owner of the French team, he does not believe that teams from outside Europe will be able to take part in the tournament.

"I don't think any non-European clubs will participate in the tournament. At the moment I don't think any other teams will play in the Champions League. However, if it's like the Super Cup or something like this kind of thing, then why not?" - he said.

For the first time, Italian media reported on the possible participation of Arabian clubs in the Champions League. They wrote that the local football federation had already begun active negotiations with UEFA.

According to the source, the introduction of teams from Saudi Arabia into the Champions League could take place in 2025. It is expected that Arabian clubs will receive a wild card in the new format of the tournament, which is going to be radically changed by the specified date.