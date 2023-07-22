RU RU
Main News PSG made an offer for the star goalkeeper

PSG made an offer for the star goalkeeper

Football news Today, 10:50
PSG made an offer for the star goalkeeper Photo: instagram Yassine Bounou / Author unknown

"Paris Saint-Germain" is interested in acquiring the goalkeeper of Sevilla and the Moroccan national team, Yassine Bounou, as reported by Foot Mercato.

According to the source, the French club has made an offer of 12 million euros for the player, and this amount could increase by several million euros through bonuses. However, this offer may not meet Sevilla's expectations, as the club is looking to receive 15 million euros and an additional three million euros in bonuses.

Yassine Bounou, who is 32 years old, has been playing for Sevilla since September 2020. He joined the Spanish club from Girona, and the transfer fee at that time was four million euros. Bounou has played a total of 140 matches for Sevilla in all competitions, conceding 138 goals. He has also kept a clean sheet in 58 matches. During his time with Sevilla, Bounou won the UEFA Europa League twice, in the 2019/2020 and 2022/2023 seasons. Prior to joining Sevilla, he played for Atletico Madrid and Saragossa.

Bounou has been representing the Moroccan national team since 2013. He has played 54 matches for the Moroccan team, conceding 28 goals. Bounou was part of the Moroccan squad in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they finished in fourth place.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Sevilla Ligue 1 France LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record Football news Today, 07:45 Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record
PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros Football news Yesterday, 09:44 PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros
Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news 20 july 2023, 15:42 Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane
Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news 19 july 2023, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona
Bayern won 27-0 Football news 18 july 2023, 16:42 Bayern won 27-0
Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club Football news 17 july 2023, 04:30 Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:49 Shakhtar won for the first time under a new coach Football news Today, 11:20 PSG have found a replacement for Mbappe in the championship of France Football news Today, 10:50 PSG made an offer for the star goalkeeper Football news Today, 10:20 AC Milan close to signing Nigerian striker for €30m Football news Today, 09:50 Lille announced the transfer of the world champion Football news Today, 09:30 Borussia Dortmund extend contract with Champions League winners Football news Today, 09:10 Kylian Mbappe could move to top English club Football news Today, 08:46 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in an unusual match Football news Today, 08:45 Messi extends free-kick lead over Ronaldo Football news Today, 08:20 PSG may lower the price of Kylian Mbappe
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Ludogorets vs Etar 22 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Cuiaba vs Sao Paulo 23 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Bahia vs Corinthians 23 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Chelsea vs Brighton 23 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Gremio vs Atletico Mineiro 23 July 2023 Football Today Gremio vs Atletico Mineiro predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football 23 july 2023 Santos vs Botafogo predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football 23 july 2023 Cruzeiro vs Goias predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football 23 july 2023 Red Bull Bragantino vs Internacional predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football 23 july 2023 Vasco da Gama vs Atletico Paranaense predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023