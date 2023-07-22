PSG made an offer for the star goalkeeper

"Paris Saint-Germain" is interested in acquiring the goalkeeper of Sevilla and the Moroccan national team, Yassine Bounou, as reported by Foot Mercato.

According to the source, the French club has made an offer of 12 million euros for the player, and this amount could increase by several million euros through bonuses. However, this offer may not meet Sevilla's expectations, as the club is looking to receive 15 million euros and an additional three million euros in bonuses.

Yassine Bounou, who is 32 years old, has been playing for Sevilla since September 2020. He joined the Spanish club from Girona, and the transfer fee at that time was four million euros. Bounou has played a total of 140 matches for Sevilla in all competitions, conceding 138 goals. He has also kept a clean sheet in 58 matches. During his time with Sevilla, Bounou won the UEFA Europa League twice, in the 2019/2020 and 2022/2023 seasons. Prior to joining Sevilla, he played for Atletico Madrid and Saragossa.

Bounou has been representing the Moroccan national team since 2013. He has played 54 matches for the Moroccan team, conceding 28 goals. Bounou was part of the Moroccan squad in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they finished in fourth place.