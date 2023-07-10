PSG join the fight for the legendary Tottenham goalkeeper

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is showing interest in French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris from Tottenham Hotspur, according to journalist Duncan Castles on Twitter.

According to the source, the French club may acquire the goalkeeper in the summer transfer window. The PSG coaching staff is considering Lloris as a backup option for their primary goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It was previously reported that Inter is also interested in Lloris as they are seeking a replacement for goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is close to a move to Manchester United for 55 million euros.

Lloris has been playing for Tottenham Hotspur since 2012. He joined the English club from Lyon for a transfer fee of 12.6 million euros. He has played a total of 447 matches for the London club in all competitions, conceding 508 goals. With Tottenham Hotspur, he reached the final of the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season.

Lloris represented the French national team from 2008 to 2022. He has played 145 matches for the French national team, conceding 120 goals and receiving three yellow cards. He was a part of the French team that won the FIFA World Cup in 2018, the UEFA Nations League in the 2020/2021 season, and finished as the runner-up in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 UEFA European Championship.