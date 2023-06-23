PSG is preparing 150 million for a scoring forward

Napoli could make serious money on the sale of their striker Victor Osimhen to PSG.

According to Football Italia, citing journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the Parisians have joined the fight for the 24-year-old striker with English Premier League clubs.

The Parisian club is ready to offer the required 150 million euros for the player, taking into account various bonuses.

Interestingly, Napoli recently wanted to meet with the agent of Osimhen to discuss a new contract, but now the meeting may not take place.

Last season, the African was the top scorer in Serie A.