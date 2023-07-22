RU RU
PSG have found a replacement for Mbappe in the championship of France

PSG have found a replacement for Mbappe in the championship of France

Football news Today, 11:20
PSG have found a replacement for Mbappe in the championship of France Photo: Instagram Bradley Barcola / Author unknown

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is showing interest in Lyon's forward and French youth national team player, Bradley Barcola, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano's Twitter.

According to the source, PSG might acquire the young player during the summer transfer window. The Parisian club is considering Barcola as a potential replacement for forward Kylian Mbappe, who might either be sold to another club or excluded from the main squad due to his refusal to extend his contract, which expires in the summer of 2024.

Bradley Barcola, 20, is a product of Lyon's youth academy. He was promoted to the first team in 2021. In total, he has played 44 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Barcola has been representing the French youth national team since 2023. He has played seven matches for the French team, scored two goals, provided two assists, and received one yellow card.

As a reminder, PSG became the champion of France and secured their spot in the Champions League for the 2023/2024 season. Lyon finished in seventh place and missed the opportunity to qualify for European competitions.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Lyon Ligue 1 France
