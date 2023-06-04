PSG have expressed their gratitude to Messi

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi expressed his gratitude to Lionel Messi for his contribution to the team over two seasons.

"It was a pleasure to see the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner in our team. His contribution to PSG and Ligue 1 cannot be overstated. I wish him all the best in his future career," Al-Khelaifi said.

It should be recalled that the Argentine forward played for the Parisian club since 2021.

He left the team upon the expiry of his employment contract.