RU RU
Main News PSG could intercept Manchester United's transfer target

PSG could intercept Manchester United's transfer target

Football news Today, 13:30
PSG could intercept Manchester United's transfer target Photo: Rasmus Højlund's Instagram/Author Unknown

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has entered the race to sign forward Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta in Bergamo and the Danish national team, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, citing L'Equipe.

As per the source, the French club aims to acquire the player during the summer transfer window and has offered €50 million for the forward. PSG, however, will not improve their offer in case of rejection.

It was previously reported that Manchester United is also interested in buying Højlund. The English club is not willing to pay more than €70 million for the player, considering he has played fewer than 100 matches in senior football. Meanwhile, Atalanta is looking to receive over €100 million for the forward.

The 20-year-old Højlund has been playing for Atalanta since 2022, joining the Italian club from Austria's Sturm Graz for a transfer fee of €17.2 million. He has appeared in 34 matches for Atalanta across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027. Prior to his time at Atalanta, the forward also played for Copenhagen.

Since 2022, Højlund has been representing the Danish national team. He has played six matches for Denmark, scoring six goals and receiving two yellow cards.

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Atalanta Manchester United Ligue 1 France Serie A Italy Premier League England
Popular news
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news Today, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 16:20 Kylian Mbappe responded to a giant proposal from Saudi Arabia
Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia Football news 25 july 2023, 17:15 Kylian Mbappe may agree to move to a club from Saudi Arabia
"Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition Football news 24 july 2023, 13:45 "Dynamo", "Dnepr-1" and "Vorskla" recognized rivals in European competition
Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid Football news 23 july 2023, 09:55 Kylian Mbappe is ready to take a radical step to move to Real Madrid
Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video) Football news 23 july 2023, 00:07 Mudryk scores first goal for Chelsea (video)
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:42 Borussia Mönchengladbach famous footballer diagnosed with malignant tumor Football news Today, 13:30 PSG could intercept Manchester United's transfer target Football news Today, 13:15 Liverpool sell team captain to Al Ittifaq from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 12:55 The legendary Spanish football player announced his retirement Football news Today, 12:42 Al-Hilal find alternative to Mbappe in Serie A Football news Today, 12:30 PSG set Real Madrid price for Kylian Mbappe transfer Football news Today, 12:16 Inter leader criticizes Romelu Lukaku Football news Today, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news Today, 07:00 Transfer of another ex-Barcelona legend to Inter Miami failed Football news Today, 05:00 The legend of Brazilian football called the player who is better than Messi and Ronaldo
Sport Predictions
Football 28 july 2023 Ilves vs VPS predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Viborg vs Lyngby predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Hamburger vs Schalke predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 28 july 2023 Royal Union vs Anderlecht predictions and betting tips on July 28, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Vejle vs Copenhagen predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Eupen vs Westerlo predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Charleroi vs Leuven predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023 Football 29 july 2023 Molenbeek vs Genk: predictions and betting tips on July 29, 2023