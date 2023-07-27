PSG could intercept Manchester United's transfer target

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has entered the race to sign forward Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta in Bergamo and the Danish national team, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, citing L'Equipe.

As per the source, the French club aims to acquire the player during the summer transfer window and has offered €50 million for the forward. PSG, however, will not improve their offer in case of rejection.

It was previously reported that Manchester United is also interested in buying Højlund. The English club is not willing to pay more than €70 million for the player, considering he has played fewer than 100 matches in senior football. Meanwhile, Atalanta is looking to receive over €100 million for the forward.

The 20-year-old Højlund has been playing for Atalanta since 2022, joining the Italian club from Austria's Sturm Graz for a transfer fee of €17.2 million. He has appeared in 34 matches for Atalanta across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027. Prior to his time at Atalanta, the forward also played for Copenhagen.

Since 2022, Højlund has been representing the Danish national team. He has played six matches for Denmark, scoring six goals and receiving two yellow cards.