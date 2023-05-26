PSG and Chelsea will compete for the Uruguayan midfielder of the national team

"Paris Saint-Germain" and "Chelsea" are showing interest in Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, both French and English clubs are considering the option of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. The Portuguese club is willing to sell the player only for his full release clause amounting to 60 million euros.

In the current season, the 22-year-old Ugarte has played 47 matches for Sporting in all competitions, scoring no goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

