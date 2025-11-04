ES ES FR FR
Protests Erupt Near Camp Nou as Workers Go on Strike – What’s the Issue?

Trouble on the construction front.
Football news Today, 11:15
Camp Nou remains closed for reconstruction, preventing Barcelona from returning to their iconic home ground. However, the delays might stretch even longer.

Details: According to Diario SPORT, protests broke out today near Camp Nou as construction workers took to the streets. The workers’ union has voiced serious dissatisfaction, claiming that the construction company dismissed more than 50 employees.

Additionally, undocumented workers were reportedly sent back to their home countries without any form of guarantee or compensation.

