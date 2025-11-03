Serious lineup! FIFPRO names the best XI of 2025

No team in the world could stop this squad.

Details: Today FIFPRO unveiled its symbolic 2025 World XI as voted by professional footballers themselves.

Each player cast their vote, choosing the standout performer for every position over the past 12 months.

So, the 2025 Team of the Year looks like this:

Donnarumma (Manchester City).

Hakimi (PSG).

Van Dijk (Liverpool).

Mendes (PSG).

Palmer (Chelsea).

Bellingham (Real Madrid).

Pedri (Barcelona).

Vitinha (PSG).

Yamal (Barcelona).

Mbappé (Real Madrid).

Dembele (PSG).

Plenty of fans on social media pointed out that Haaland, Salah, Courtois, and Valverde missed out on the list, even though many believe they deserved a spot among the elite.

