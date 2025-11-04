Had to remind them! Raphinha posts 17 stories showcasing the highlights of his career

The Brazilian decided to remind the world of himself and his achievements.

Perhaps this is a reaction to the fact that Raphinha was left out of the 2025 Team of the Year.

Details: The 28-year-old Barcelona midfielder Raphinha took to his Instagram page to publish a whopping 17 stories featuring his top moments both for Barcelona and the Brazil national team.

Raphinha included highlights where he was named man of the match, scored crucial goals for both Barcelona and Brazil, lifted trophies, and delivered rock-solid performances in midfield.

Fans believe this move is Raphinha’s response to being snubbed from the 2025 FIFPRO World XI, a spot that instead went to Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Last season, Raphinha featured in 57 matches for Barcelona, netting 34 goals and providing 26 assists. He also finished as the top scorer of the 2024/25 Champions League and helped his club win La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup, and the Spanish Cup.

Raphinha’s current contract with Barcelona runs until 2028, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, stands at €90 million.

