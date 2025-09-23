Problems are inevitable. UEFA launches disciplinary proceedings against Simeone and Liverpool

A serious investigation is on the way.

The match between Liverpool and Atlético ended in major controversy when the visiting head coach, Diego Simeone, clashed with the home crowd. This has caused a major headache for UEFA, who now have to unravel the whole situation.

Details: According to The Athletic, the main governing body of European football has opened disciplinary proceedings following this match. Atlético's manager is, in fact, one of the main subjects of the investigation. But Liverpool are also facing charges, after their fans threw objects onto the pitch.

Atlético will conduct its own investigation into the post-match incident with Liverpool, where a club employee allegedly spat towards the stands. However, Simeone is already facing punishment, as the Argentine was sent off during the match against the Scousers and will have to watch the game against Eintracht from the stands.

Reminder: The fan who clashed with Simeone issued a public statement after the game.