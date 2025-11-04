ES ES FR FR
Premier League injury wrap – matchweek 10

PhysioScout: Who’s hurt, how bad, and what it means
Football news Today, 08:12
Physio Scout Physio Scout Dailysports's expert
Raul Jimenez of Fulham competes for the ball as Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Viktor Gyoekeres of Arsenal Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

A strong weekend on the pitch still produced a familiar subplot: soft-tissue warnings across several squads.

Arsenal managed a comfortable result but lost two key performers to precautionary issues; elsewhere we saw hamstring stories ranging from “tightness” to likely multi-week layoffs, plus one serious groin/hamstring case in France to keep on the wider European radar.

Here’s the full breakdown in our standard format. First Signs of Muscle Fatigue We’re starting to see the first clear signs of muscular fatigue/tightness creeping in across squads - exactly what our VALD-based performance monitoring flagged in earlier weeks: where muscle tolerance is dipping under fixture congestion.

That pattern often precedes the kind of low-grade hamstring/groin issues we saw last weekend. However, this will probably get worse going into December.

Viktor Gyökeres – Right leg injury (hamstring/adductor under review) Arsenal striker was subbed at half-time vs Burnley What happened Viktor Gyökeres was withdrawn at half-time after reporting a right leg injury. The change was framed as medical rather than tactical, with assessment planned. Mikel Arteta confirmed he did not travel to Slavia Prague and is “definitely not available.” What this usually is Match footage profiles this as a right hamstring strain (grade to be confirmed). Adductor involvement is also possible.

Typical timelines:

  • Grade 1: 2–4 weeks.
  • Grade 2: 4–6 weeks.
  • Grade 3: 8–12+ weeks (longer if tendon involvement/surgery).

Final diagnosis and timeline will be confirmed after imaging. He completed the first half, which leans toward Grade 1–2 rather than a high-grade tear. Expect minutes to be managed on return if confirmed low-grade.

Martin Zubimendi – Muscular issue Arsenal midfielder withdrawn after treatment What happened Zubimendi came off in the second half following on-field assessment. There was no clear broadcast mechanism (no sprint grab or contact event). What this usually is In a congested schedule, this presentation is most consistent with muscle fatigue/overload caught early, clubs pull a player pre-emptively to avoid turning tightness into a strain.

Typical timelines:

  • Day-to-day, often settling within a week if symptoms ease with recovery work.

Désiré Doué – Proximal right hamstring strain (Grade 2–3 most likely) Serious deceleration injury; stretchered off (PSG, at Lorient) What happened Doué decelerated on his right leg while attempting a cross and immediately palpated high up the posterior thigh (proximal hamstring) before being stretchered off, a pattern that raises the ceiling on severity. Club statement PSG confirmed: “Injured during the game at Lorient, Désiré Doué has a right thigh muscle lesion and will be sidelined for several weeks.” What this usually is Mechanism plus proximal tenderness point toward a Grade 2 or Grade 3 hamstring injury (tendon–muscle junction cases recover slower and carry higher re-irritation risk).

Typical timelines:

  • Grade 2: 4–6 weeks.
  • Grade 3 (no surgery): 8–12 weeks Outlook “Several weeks” aligns with G2–G3.

Expect a cautious, criteria-based return (eccentrics → linear speed → change of direction → strike tolerance).

Tyrone Mings – Right hamstring, classic “sniper” mechanism Mings was forced off in the second half vs Liverpool with a hamstring injury. What happened While sprinting back after Salah, Mings suddenly grabbed at the back of his right hamstring and exited immediately, the quintessential non-contact sprint presentation. What this usually is That sharp stop strongly indicates a Grade 2 or Grade 3 hamstring strain rather than tightness.

Typical timelines:

  • Grade 2: 4–6 weeks
  • Grade 3 (no surgery): 8–12 weeks
  • Grade 3 with surgery (tendon/avulsion): 3–5 months.

Outlook The manager has already said it will be “weeks,” which fits G2–G3 pending scans.Proximal/high involvement would lengthen recovery.

Douglas Luiz – Hamstring tightness vs low-grade strain Withdrawn in the first half in Forest vs Manchester United What happened Luiz left early with hamstring discomfort, but there was no obvious sprint pull-up or overstretch on the broadcast. What this usually is That profile leans toward tightness/overload or a Grade 1 hamstring strain rather than anything high-grade.

Typical timelines:

  • Tightness: under 1 week.
  • Grade 1: 2–4 weeks.

Outlook Precautionary until scans confirm the grade. Optimistic read is short-term with a quick re-ramp if symptoms settle.

Iliman Ndiaye – Cramp, not any structural damage Subbed around the hour after a high-output shift.

What happened Ndiaye reported discomfort and was taken off in the second half shortly after a standout first-half contribution. Post-match indications from David Moyes, were stated as a cramp rather than a muscle strain. What this usually is Cramp reflects fatigue/overload (and sometimes hydration/electrolyte factors), not f ibre damage.

Typical timelines:

  • Day-to-day, usually clears quickly with recovery protocols. Outlook Favourable.

Expect availability once normal strength and freshness are confirmed in training.

EXTRA: Lamine Yamal - what “athletic pubalgia” means for him in the near future: For Yamal, “sports hernia” isn’t a true hernia; it’s an overload at the front of the pelvis where the lower abs and inner-thigh (groin) tendons meet. His right-wing, left-footed style puts that spot under constant tug-of-war: chop inside onto his left, explode, slam a cross/shot, then stop or swerve again.

Straight-line jogging can feel fine; the pain typically “wakes up” on hard turns, sudden slow-downs, and repeated ball strikes. That’s why he might look okay in training clips but tighten when the game demands sharp changes of direction. Because he’s a young attacker asked to play big minutes, the tissue can get irritated faster than it recovers.

Rehab is mostly smart loading, not surgery: calm it down, then rebuild the core–groin teamwork (gentle squeezes → controlled strengthening → match-speed turns → small clusters of ball strikes). The true green light isn’t just “no pain today,” it’s no next-day flare after cuts and strikes. So expect managed minutes on return and the odd game where he avoids spamming big chops/long-range strikes - that’s protecting the hotspot, not a lack of confidence.

The Summary:

  • Arsenal: Two soft-tissue flags that are likely to be short-term on first pass; smart caution likely prevents something bigger.
  • Hamstrings elsewhere: Mings trends G2–G3 (multi-week), Luiz trends tightness/G1 (short-term), Ndiaye looks like cramp (very short-term).
  • Europe watch: Doué (PSG) is the most serious of this group - mechanism and proximal pain match a G2–G3 projection with “several weeks” already confirmed. Thanks for reading through our summary of the relevant injuries in the last weekend’s fixtures! For more real-time injury reports, follow

