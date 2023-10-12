RU RU NG NG
Kenley Ward
Several English Premier League clubs are showing interest in Stuttgart striker Ser Guirassi.

As journalist Christian Falk reports on his social network, among the contenders for the forward are Fulham and Nottingham, who are experiencing problems in attacking play.

The journalist drew attention to the fact that the Guinean forward’s contract with the Swabians contains a clause regarding the amount of compensation. Anyone can buy the rights to a football player for 20 million euros, which by today's standards is a very modest amount.

Guirassi has been playing for Stuttgart since 2022. Last season he made 28 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists. The player’s agreement with the German team is valid until the end of June 2026.

In the new season, Guirassi is the top scorer of the German championship. He set a championship record by scoring 13 goals in seven rounds. There was also information that other clubs were interested in the African.

