Main News Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on Dembele

Football news Today, 06:23
Premier League clubs, namely Arsenal, Tottenham, and West Ham, are closely monitoring the current situation surrounding PSG's forward, Ousmane Dembélé.

The former Barcelona striker made a €50 million move to PSG at the beginning of this season. However, following his transition from La Liga to Ligue 1, the forward has struggled to find his form under the management of Luis Enrique. In six matches played, Dembélé has yet to make a significant impact, with his only full match appearance coming in the recent game against Borussia Dortmund.

Consequently, two North London clubs, Arsenal and Tottenham, along with West Ham, have expressed interest in the French forward and are considering securing him on loan during the upcoming winter transfer window. A potential loan move could prove to be an excellent opportunity for the 26-year-old footballer.

Ousmane Dembélé spent six seasons at Barcelona. In his last footballing year with the club, he scored five goals and provided seven assists. Barcelona acquired him from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for €135 million, making him the most expensive sale in the German club's history and, alongside Philippe Coutinho, the most expensive acquisition for Barcelona.

It's worth noting that the recent PSG recruit has made quite a statement.

