Barcelona fans won't like it: PSG newcomer made a loud statement

The star winger of the French national team and Paris Saint-Germain, Ousmane Dembele, shared his impressions of his performances in the new club.

Last summer, the footballer left Barcelona and returned to his homeland. According to Dembele, he considers PSG the best team he has ever played for.

“PSG has top-level players who are members of the best teams in the world. There is fierce competition in the team, but this only pushes everyone to raise their playing level to the maximum. I have to take a step forward, become more effective and score goals. This is the only way I can become better,” he said.

Let us remind you that PSG paid the Catalan club 50.4 million euros for the Frenchman.

It’s interesting that back in June the French footballer said that he was happy with everything in Barcelona and had no plans to leave the Catalan club.

Dembele was a key player for the Spanish team last season. In total, he made 35 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing nine assists.