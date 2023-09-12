RU RU NG NG
Portugal achieved the most crushing victory in its history Photo: UEFA Twitter

On the evening of September 11, the match of the 6th round of the qualifying tournament for the European Championship 2024 took place between the national teams of Portugal and Luxembourg. This meeting was the most productive and ended with the victory of the Portuguese team with a score of 9:0.

After the game, statisticians reported that the victory with this score was the largest in the history of the Portuguese national team.

Previously, the record was set in 1994, when the Portuguese defeated Liechtenstein with a score of 8:0. In 1999, the Portuguese repeated the record again, beating the same team again with the same score.

Another time, with a score of 8:0, the Portuguese beat the Kuwait team in 2003.

Note that after six matches played in the qualifying round, the Portuguese team is leading the group standings with 18 points. The Portuguese also have an impressive goal difference of 24:0.

Interestingly, the captain of the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, did not take part in the record victory. He was unable to enter the field due to disqualification and returned to Al-Nasr.

