Portugal crushed Luxembourg by scoring nine goals

Portugal hosted Luxembourg at their home stadium as part of the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying.

Portugal defeated Luxembourg in the sixth qualifying round. Even in the first half, the Portuguese scored four goals and removed all questions about the winner. Gonzalo Inacio and Gonzalo Ramos scored doubles.

In the second half, Portugal continued the rout. Diogu Jota also recorded a double to his asset. Besides him, Bruno Fernandes, Ricardo Horta and Joao Felix also scored. The Portuguese crushed Luxembourg with a score of 9:0. They won their sixth in six matches, scoring 18 goals and not conceding a single one.

UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying