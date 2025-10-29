Poor Run of Discipline: Chelsea Have Seen Red in Six of Their Last Nine Matches

Discipline is becoming a real issue.

Chelsea travelled to face Wolverhampton in the fourth round of the EFL Cup and once again fell into the same trap that has haunted them in recent games.

Details: In the 86th minute, Liam Delap received a yellow card for an elbow to an opponent. However, it was his second booking of the match, resulting in an automatic red card. As a result, Chelsea players have now been sent off in six of their last nine matches.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: RED CARD LIAM DELAP! pic.twitter.com/j2RvFghFZc — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) October 29, 2025

Reminder: Ahead of the clash with Wolverhampton, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca also shared updates on the condition and recovery of 22-year-old forward Liam Delap.

By the way, Enzo Maresca stated that long throw-ins are not currently part of the club’s tactical plans. However, he didn’t rule out the possibility of working on them in the future.