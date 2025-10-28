"Delap is ready to play tomorrow. But..." - Enzo Maresca comments on Liam Delap's return

Chelsea forward needs time.

The return will be handled with great caution.

Details: Ahead of tomorrow’s English League Cup clash between Wolverhampton and Chelsea, the Gunners’ head coach Enzo Maresca shared updates on the condition and comeback of 22-year-old striker Liam Delap:

"Liam Delap is back, he’s available to play tomorrow. But for the full 90 minutes — not yet. He’s been out for several months, and now we need to manage his minutes carefully," Maresca admitted.

As we can see, Maresca isn’t planning to take risks with Delap due to the possibility of a recurrence, despite some attacking issues in the squad.

Delap suffered his injury during the match against Fulham on August 30, leaving the pitch as early as the 14th minute, after which he was diagnosed with a hamstring problem.

This season, Delap has featured in three matches but has yet to register a goal or assist.

