Dailysports News Football news "Garnacho arrived from Manchester United not in top form." - Enzo Maresca shares his impressions of Alejandro Garnacho's performance

The young Argentine still has a lot to prove.
Football news Today, 07:03
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Alejandro Garnacho of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images

This is a great opportunity for Garnacho to reignite his career.

Details: On the eve of the current Carabao Cup round of 16 clash between Wolverhampton and London’s Chelsea, the Blues’ head coach Enzo Maresca responded to a journalist’s question about how he rates the summer signing Alejandro Garnacho:

"Garnacho is doing well. We are trying to handle Ale carefully since he came from Manchester United not in the best shape. He trains hard every day, keeps getting better and better, and at this moment we are pleased with his performances," Maresca stated.

In the previous Matchweek 9 fixture of the Premier League, Garnacho scored his debut goal for Chelsea, finding the net against Sunderland. However, the Blues couldn’t hold onto the lead and eventually lost 1-2 at home.

Garnacho joined Chelsea this summer from Manchester United for €46 million. His current contract with the Blues runs until 2032.

Reminder: "Delap is ready to play tomorrow. But..." - Enzo Maresca comments on Liam Delap's return

