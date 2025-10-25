ES ES FR FR
"We were not good enough" - Enzo Maresca comments on defeat to Sunderland

The coach is unhappy with his team's performance
Football news Today, 16:21
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
"We were not good enough" - Enzo Maresca comments on defeat to Sunderland https://x.com/CFC_NEWSHUB/status/1982118789605892529

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca summed up his team's defeat to Sunderland in the ninth round of the Premier League.

Details: The manager stated that his players failed to reach the required level and were unable to control the flow of the match. According to Maresca, the team was "off their game," and defensive errors combined with a lack of concentration led to dropped points.

"We were not good enough. When you don't give your best in the Premier League, the consequences are serious. You have to at least know how not to lose if you can't win. The first goal came after a throw-in, the second after a long ball over the top, where we didn't do our job. These are simple situations, but we didn't handle them," Maresca noted.

The coach also emphasized that the team lacked creativity in attack and quality in their finishing.

"We created too few chances. Even when leading 1-0, we were losing challenges and second balls. When we cross, there have to be players in the box, but today the quality of delivery was poor. We need to demand more from ourselves if we want to win," the Chelsea manager stated.

Reminder: Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for Chelsea.

