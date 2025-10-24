"Liam trained with the team yesterday!" - Enzo Maresca reveals when Delap is expected to return

He'll have to sit out a little longer.

The player is regaining his fitness ahead of upcoming matches.

Details: On the eve of Premier League Matchweek 9, with Chelsea set to host Sunderland at Stamford Bridge, the Blues' head coach Enzo Maresca provided an update on the health of 22-year-old striker Liam Delap, who suffered a hamstring injury:

"We have no new injuries. Liam took part in yesterday's training session with the team. He won't be available for tomorrow's match. However, he could be back in the squad for the next one," Maresca admitted.

Delap picked up his injury during the match against Fulham on August 30, leaving the pitch as early as the 14th minute, after which he was diagnosed with a hamstring issue.

This season, Delap has featured in three matches but is yet to register a goal or assist.

