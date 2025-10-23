“I’m Lucky” — Maresca Praises Estevão’s Talent and Character

The manager is full of admiration for the Brazilian.

Chelsea cruised to a 5–1 victory over Ajax in the third round of the UEFA Champions League, with one of the goals scored by Estevão. After the match, head coach Enzo Maresca praised the youngster’s contribution.

Details: Following the game, Maresca admitted he feels fortunate to have a player like Estevão. While many managers tend to worry about young talents losing focus, he believes that is not the case with the Brazilian prodigy.

Quote: “I’m lucky with Estevão! Sometimes we, as managers, worry about young players — they have one good game and start thinking they’re the best. Estevão is different. He plays well, but he’s polite, humble, and eager to learn every day,” said Maresca.

Notably, Estevão calmly converted a penalty, becoming the youngest Chelsea player ever to score in the UEFA Champions League.

