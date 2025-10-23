ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news “I’m Lucky” — Maresca Praises Estevão’s Talent and Character

“I’m Lucky” — Maresca Praises Estevão’s Talent and Character

The manager is full of admiration for the Brazilian.
Football news Today, 02:37
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
“I’m Lucky” — Maresca Praises Estevão’s Talent and Character Getty Images

Chelsea cruised to a 5–1 victory over Ajax in the third round of the UEFA Champions League, with one of the goals scored by Estevão. After the match, head coach Enzo Maresca praised the youngster’s contribution.

Details: Following the game, Maresca admitted he feels fortunate to have a player like Estevão. While many managers tend to worry about young talents losing focus, he believes that is not the case with the Brazilian prodigy.

Quote: “I’m lucky with Estevão! Sometimes we, as managers, worry about young players — they have one good game and start thinking they’re the best. Estevão is different. He plays well, but he’s polite, humble, and eager to learn every day,” said Maresca.

Notably, Estevão calmly converted a penalty, becoming the youngest Chelsea player ever to score in the UEFA Champions League.

Reminder: On Wednesday, October 22, Chelsea hosted Ajax in the third round of the UEFA Champions League — and the London club made history in the competition.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Related Team News
Remarkable youth. Chelsea rewrite UEFA Champions League history Football news Yesterday, 16:59 Remarkable youth. Chelsea rewrite UEFA Champions League history
Horror. Weghorst suffers gruesome forehead gash Football news Yesterday, 16:19 Horror. Weghorst suffers gruesome gash
Incredible talent. Estevão rewrites Chelsea’s history in the UEFA Champions League Football news Yesterday, 16:04 Incredible talent. Estevão rewrites Chelsea’s history in the UEFA Champions League
Another setback? The reason Malo Gusto will miss the Champions League match has been revealed Football news Yesterday, 14:33 Another setback? The reason Malo Gusto will miss the Champions League match has been revealed
"My last dream is to become Chelsea head coach" - Terry reveals his ambition to lead his boyhood club Football news Yesterday, 11:30 “My last dream is to become Chelsea head coach" - Terry admits he dreams of managing his boyhood club
Real Madrid Wants to Sign Caicedo, but Chelsea Refuses to Let Him Go Football news Yesterday, 11:18 Real Madrid Wants to Sign Caicedo, but Chelsea Refuses to Let Him Go
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores