Garnacho scores his first for Chelsea as the Blues draw level with Arsenal in a remarkable stat

Ten different players have scored for Chelsea in the current Premier League season

London’s Chelsea are hosting Sunderland in the ninth round of the English Premier League.

Maresca’s men wasted no time, opening the scoring in just the 4th minute. Alejandro Garnacho capitalized on a pass from Pedro Neto to net his debut goal in a Chelsea shirt. It took the Argentine seven matches to get off the mark.

Notably, Garnacho has become the tenth different player to score for the Blues in the Premier League this season. With this achievement, Chelsea have drawn level with Arsenal, who also boast ten different goalscorers in their squad.

Alejandro Garnacho is the 10th different player to score for Chelsea in the Premier League this season (excluding own goals), with no side having more scorers than the Blues (Arsenal also 10).

It's worth noting that this was the first goal for the 21-year-old winger since May 4, when he found the net against Brentford while playing for Manchester United.