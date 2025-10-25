ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Garnacho scores his first for Chelsea as the Blues draw level with Arsenal in a remarkable stat

Garnacho scores his first for Chelsea as the Blues draw level with Arsenal in a remarkable stat

Ten different players have scored for Chelsea in the current Premier League season
Football news Today, 10:26
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Garnacho scores his first for Chelsea as the Blues draw level with Arsenal in a remarkable stat Photo: x.com/ChelseaFC

London’s Chelsea are hosting Sunderland in the ninth round of the English Premier League.

Maresca’s men wasted no time, opening the scoring in just the 4th minute. Alejandro Garnacho capitalized on a pass from Pedro Neto to net his debut goal in a Chelsea shirt. It took the Argentine seven matches to get off the mark.

Notably, Garnacho has become the tenth different player to score for the Blues in the Premier League this season. With this achievement, Chelsea have drawn level with Arsenal, who also boast ten different goalscorers in their squad.

It's worth noting that this was the first goal for the 21-year-old winger since May 4, when he found the net against Brentford while playing for Manchester United.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Game News
Liam Delap of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 06:51 "Liam trained with the team yesterday!" - Enzo Maresca reveals when Delap is expected to return
Related Team News
Guela Doue Transfer news Today, 02:37 New Chelsea transfer? Guelа Doué could join the Londoners!
Reggie Walsh signs his first official contract with Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 13:58 Reggie Walsh signs his first official contract with Chelsea
Dusan Vlahovic of Serbia reacts after a missed chance during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Football news Yesterday, 02:45 Chelsea and Tottenham weigh up Vlahovic and Agehowa options
Two Premier League Giants Look to Hijack Real Madrid’s Move for Nico Paz Football news 23 oct 2025, 03:54 Two Premier League Giants Look to Hijack Real Madrid’s Move for Nico Paz
“I’m Lucky” — Maresca Praises Estevão’s Talent and Character Football news 23 oct 2025, 02:37 “I’m Lucky” — Maresca Praises Estevão’s Talent and Character
Remarkable youth. Chelsea rewrite UEFA Champions League history Football news 22 oct 2025, 16:59 Remarkable youth. Chelsea rewrite UEFA Champions League history
Related Tournament News
On the edge. VAR disallows Paquetá’s goal against Leeds for offside Football news Yesterday, 15:49 On the edge. VAR disallows Paquetá’s goal against Leeds for offside
“Winter is coming.” Premier League Unveils the Winter Match Ball Football news 23 oct 2025, 04:51 “Winter is coming.” Premier League Unveils the Winter Match Ball
Breaking Point: Inside the Premier League’s December Muscle-Injury Spike Football news 23 oct 2025, 01:46 Breaking Point: Inside the Premier League’s December Muscle-Injury Spike
Sean Longstaff of Leeds United clashes with Loum Tchaouna of Burnley as Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley Football news 20 oct 2025, 13:58 Things are getting serious! Police launch investigation into spitting allegation against Hannibal Mejbri
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer set for six more weeks out: what his groin injury likely means, and what to watch next Football news 20 oct 2025, 07:11 Chelsea’s Cole Palmer set for six more weeks out: what his groin injury likely means, and what to watch next
Everything will be decided in November. Premier League prepares to introduce salary cap Football news 19 oct 2025, 16:47 Everything will be decided in November. Premier League prepares to introduce salary cap
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores