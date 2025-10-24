ES ES FR FR
Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Will City Extend Their Winning Streak?

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Will City Extend Their Winning Streak?

Aston Villa Aston Villa
English Premier League (Round 9) 26 oct 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, Birmingham, Villa Park
Manchester City Manchester City
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Saturday, October 26, Aston Villa will host Manchester City in the ninth round of the Premier League. The match kicks off on Sunday, October 26, at 15:00 CET, and here’s my take on the upcoming clash.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Aston Villa have lost just one of their last seven matches, winning five.
  • Manchester City are unbeaten in their last nine games: seven wins and two draws.
  • Aston Villa have scored at least once in eight consecutive matches.
  • Manchester City’s scoring streak now stands at ten straight games.
  • Erling Haaland leads the Premier League’s scoring chart with 11 goals in eight matches — five more than his closest rival.
  • City boast the league’s best attack at the moment, with 17 goals scored.
  • Manchester City have scored more than 1.5 goals in seven of their last ten matches, while Aston Villa have done so in four.
  • Aston Villa have won their last three home games.
  • City are unbeaten in their last five away matches.
  • Manchester City defeated Aston Villa 2–1 in their previous encounter.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Match Preview

Aston Villa had a shaky start to the new season. In their first five league fixtures, the Birmingham side failed to win — three draws and two defeats. Their first victory came in the opening round of the UEFA Europa League, and from there their form improved dramatically, with five straight wins across all competitions. In the Premier League, Villa have climbed to 11th place with 12 points after eight rounds.

Manchester City also began the season inconsistently, with two wins and two defeats in their first four games. However, after the September international break, the Citizens hit their stride and remain unbeaten — seven wins and two draws. Guardiola’s side now sit second in the table with 16 points from eight matches, three behind the leaders.

Probable Lineups

  • Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Onana; Malen, Rogers, McGinn; Watkins
  • Manchester City: Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Gonzalez; Cherki, Foden, Reijnders, Doku; Haaland

Prediction

Aston Villa have undoubtedly improved, but they face a Manchester City side in excellent form. I believe City will have the upper hand in this contest — that’s where my prediction lies.

