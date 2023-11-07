Polish national team players got drunk before the start of the 2023 Youth World Cup

Four players from the Poland U17 national team were suspended from the team before the start of the World Cup due to drinking.

Oskar Tomczyk, Filip Rozgi, Jan Labendzki and Filip Wolski got involved in the scandal.

The footballers were spotted drunk in a local bar in Bali. They were detained late at night after they left the hotel.

The incident occurred just before the start of the tournament and it caused problems for the Polish youth team. According to FIFA rules, substitutions of players on a team's roster are not permitted immediately before the start of a tournament. If replacements are not found for the players, the coaching group will have only 17 players at its disposal, including three goalkeepers.

The Polish Football Association is still silent about the situation. They made no official statements regarding this incident and its impact on the team's future performance in upcoming matches.