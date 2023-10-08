RU RU NG NG
Pogba's second analysis showed that the footballer was taking growth hormones

Pogba's second analysis showed that the footballer was taking growth hormones

Football news Today, 08:52
Pogba's second analysis showed that the footballer was taking growth hormones Photo from skysports.com/Author unknown

In the retest of Paul Pogba for the presence of testosterone, it was determined that the Frenchman had taken DHEA, which is a growth hormone, and not synthetic testosterone. Italian journalist Nicolò Schira reports that this could lead to a mitigation of the punishment for the Juventus forward, as DHEA is present in dozens of products.

It is believed that Pogba's lawyers will now use this analysis as a basis for their defense. Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) is not a banned substance in most countries and is a multifunctional hormone that serves as a precursor to both estrogens and androgens.

As a reminder, on September 11th, Paul Pogba received a temporary suspension due to a positive doping test. Following this, the Frenchman underwent retesting to confirm that he had not taken any prohibited substances. However, the second doping sample from Pogba also turned out to be positive. It is believed that the forward may have taken the substances independently during his injury treatment without consulting Juventus doctors. He faces a potential four-year suspension.

Previously, it was reported that Juventus might terminate Pogba's contract, but it appears that this situation is taking on new developments.

