Juventus may terminate its contract with Paul Pogba

Football news Today, 10:20
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Yesterday, it was revealed that the repeat doping test requested by Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has yielded a positive result for testosterone.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will have the right to terminate the contract with the Frenchman if he is suspended for more than six months. In the case of the maximum penalty, the club can also seek compensation for damages.

It's worth noting that prior to his temporary suspension, Pogba was the highest-paid player in the team, with an annual salary of 8 million euros.. His current contract with the club runs until June 30, 2026.

As a reminder, Pogba returned to Juventus in the summer of 2022, leaving Manchester United as a free agent. Since then, he has played in only 12 matches for Juventus, providing one assist.

By the way, Juventus will play their next match today against Torino. The game is part of the eighth round of the Italian Serie A and will kick off at 18:00 Central European Time.

