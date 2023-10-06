RU RU NG NG
Second doping test for Paul Pogba also returns positive

Second doping test for Paul Pogba also returns positive

Football news Today, 09:38
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Second doping test for Paul Pogba also returns positive Photo: https://www.instagram.com/paulpogba/

Paul Pogba has reportedly failed a second doping test, following his positive test for testosterone in August, as reported by Sky Sports.

According to the journalists, the repeat doping test for Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has also returned positive for testosterone. Currently, the 30-year-old Frenchman faces a potential suspension of two to four years.

However, there is an option where if Pogba admits guilt, his suspension could be reduced, but not more than half of what the prosecutor requests. So, if the request is for a two-year suspension, it could be reduced to just one.

Juventus has the right to terminate the midfielder's contract or suspend his full salary, guaranteeing only the minimum wage of €39,000. Pogba earns eight million euros per year at Juventus, and his contract is valid until the summer of 2026.

To recall, the footballer tested positive for a banned substance during an anti-doping check after a match against Udinese on August 20. Interestingly, Pogba didn't play in that game and spent the entire match on the substitutes' bench.

