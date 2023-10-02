Pochettino told how he feels about Mudrik and called him unique

Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino spoke about how Ukrainian striker Mikhail Mudryk is adapting.

The Argentine coach believes that the Ukraine winger is a unique player, and his adaptation poses an interesting challenge for him and the coaching staff.

"This player has great talent, but it requires gradual work with him. Mudryk's culture and everything else is significantly different from the Latin American culture. Currently, he is trying to be more open, actively involved not only on the field, but also off it.

We see that Mudryk is making great efforts to better integrate into the team and understand what it means to play as part of the team,” the Evening Standard quotes the coach as saying.

Let us remind you that the Ukrainian footballer moved to England in 2023, and his contract with the club runs until 2031. Shakhtar Donetsk will receive about 100 million euros for him. In almost a year of playing for Chelsea, Mudryk has not scored a single goal.