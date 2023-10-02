RU RU NG NG
Main News Pochettino told how he feels about Mudrik and called him unique

Pochettino told how he feels about Mudrik and called him unique

Football news Today, 02:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Pochettino told how he feels about Mudrik and called him unique Photo: Premier League Twitter/Author unknown

Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino spoke about how Ukrainian striker Mikhail Mudryk is adapting.

The Argentine coach believes that the Ukraine winger is a unique player, and his adaptation poses an interesting challenge for him and the coaching staff.

"This player has great talent, but it requires gradual work with him. Mudryk's culture and everything else is significantly different from the Latin American culture. Currently, he is trying to be more open, actively involved not only on the field, but also off it.

We see that Mudryk is making great efforts to better integrate into the team and understand what it means to play as part of the team,” the Evening Standard quotes the coach as saying.

Let us remind you that the Ukrainian footballer moved to England in 2023, and his contract with the club runs until 2031. Shakhtar Donetsk will receive about 100 million euros for him. In almost a year of playing for Chelsea, Mudryk has not scored a single goal.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor Football news Yesterday, 15:31 VIDEO. Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor
With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The symbolic team of the Premier League in September Football news Yesterday, 11:40 With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The team of the month in the Premier League
Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy Football news Yesterday, 09:49 Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy
Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City Football news Yesterday, 09:02 Saka's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City
The culprits are punished. VAR officials banned from Premier League Football news Yesterday, 08:13 Scandal in the Premier League. The referees who disallowed Dias' goal have been suspeтded from duty
The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury Football news Yesterday, 00:49 The Ajax match was not completed due to a terrible goalkeeper injury
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:30 It became known when Messi will return to the field Football news Today, 03:00 Mourinho said whether he will leave Roma in the near future Football news Today, 02:30 Messi effect: tickets for Inter Miami matches are sold at crazy prices Football news Today, 02:00 Pochettino told how he feels about Mudrik and called him unique Football news Today, 01:30 There will be no Champions League: UEFA is preparing a reform of European cups Football news Today, 01:00 Mourinho: Lukaku continues to find the net under my guidance Football news Today, 00:30 Guardiola speaks out about Manchester City's two defeats in a row Football news Today, 00:00 The Nice star spoke about how he almost became crippled due to an accident Football news Yesterday, 23:31 Gattuso made a strange statement about Marseille's participation in the Europa League Football news Yesterday, 23:21 Gerrard: The Saudi Pro League will vie with the English Premier League
Sport Predictions
Football Today Torino vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Sassuolo vs Monza prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Kayserispor vs Basaksehir prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Fiorentina vs Cagliari prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Las Palmas vs Celta prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023 Football Today Fulham vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 2, 2023