Pochettino promised changes to Chelsea's game

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino expressed his opinion on the team's performance in the current Premier League season.

The team, just like last season, looks very unclear, losing points to outsiders. In the last two matches, the Blues celebrated victory, which gives hope for improving the situation.

The Argentine coach is sure of this too.

"I am confident that we will achieve success. It is just a matter of time. We need to remain calm and evaluate our players and the team. I think we continue to grow," Pochettino said, quoting journalist Fabrizio Romano on social media.

On October 7, the match of the 8th round of the English Premier League took place between Burnley and Chelsea. Mauricio Pochettino's team beat a modest opponent with a score of 4:1.

In the current championship, Chelsea is in 10th place in the English Premier League standings, gaining 11 points after 8 rounds. Chelsea finished bottom of the table last season, their worst result in decades.